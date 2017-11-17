Show-cause notices issued to 16 PDOs

Officials of the Raichur Zilla Panchayat have issued show-cause notices to 16 panchayat development officers (PDOs) of 16 gram panchayats for not implementing work under the Swacch Bharat Mission to construct toilets in rural areas.

According to sources, the PDOs have not followed the directions issued to them on implementing the scheme and hence, the zilla panchayat was forced to issue them show-cause notices before taking any action against them.

The zilla panchayat has set a target of constructing 2.61 lakh toilets in 16 gram panchayats in the district. Of these, just 90,000 toilets have been built so far and the remaining 1.71 lakh are yet to be constructed.

And, 65,000 toilets had to be constructed this year. Of these, 13,212 toilets were to come up in Manvi taluk, followed by 11,828 in Raichur taluk, 12,518 in Sindhanur taluk, 11,474 in Deodurg taluk and 15,000 in Lingsugur taluk.

Despite several instructions, the PDOs of these 16 gram panchayats had failed to take up the works expeditiously.

Therefore, show-cause notices have been issued, sources said.