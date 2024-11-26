Show-cause notice will be served to Gaviyappa: Shivakumar

Congress MLA H.R. Gaviyappa’s public statement requesting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to stop some poll guarantees has embarrassed the Congress government, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said a show-cause notice will be issued to him seeking explanation for his remark.

The MLA representing the Vijayanagara constituency in the Kalyana Karnataka region said at a recent event that the election guarantees had made it difficult to provide houses to people. “It has become difficult to provide houses to people due to the guarantee schemes. I request the Chief Minister to cancel some guarantee schemes that are not needed, then at least we will be able to provide houses.”

Reiterating that the government would not halt the guarantee schemes, Mr. Shivakumar on Tuesday said the party would issue a show-cause notice to Mr. Gaviyappa for his statement on the guarantees.

Speaking to reporters at Ambedkar Bhavan, he said, “I don’t believe that he has given such a statement. In case he has, we will issue a show-cause notice seeking an explanation. No MLA of the Congress should question the guarantee schemes; we will initiate action if anyone does so.”

