 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Show-cause notice will be served to Gaviyappa: Shivakumar

Published - November 26, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLA H.R. Gaviyappa’s public statement requesting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to stop some poll guarantees has embarrassed the Congress government, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said a show-cause notice will be issued to him seeking explanation for his remark.

The MLA representing the Vijayanagara constituency in the Kalyana Karnataka region said at a recent event that the election guarantees had made it difficult to provide houses to people. “It has become difficult to provide houses to people due to the guarantee schemes. I request the Chief Minister to cancel some guarantee schemes that are not needed, then at least we will be able to provide houses.”

Reiterating that the government would not halt the guarantee schemes, Mr. Shivakumar on Tuesday said the party would issue a show-cause notice to Mr. Gaviyappa for his statement on the guarantees.

Speaking to reporters at Ambedkar Bhavan, he said, “I don’t believe that he has given such a statement. In case he has, we will issue a show-cause notice seeking an explanation. No MLA of the Congress should question the guarantee schemes; we will initiate action if anyone does so.”

Published - November 26, 2024 08:15 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.