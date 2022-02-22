Show-cause notice issued to sugar factories for non-payment of dues

Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi Yeshwant Gurukar has issued show-cause notice to three sugar factories in Kalaburagi and one in Yadgir district for withholding payments due to farmers for sugarcane supplied to them for more than 14 days.

Show-cause notice has been served on Renuka Sugars at Havalga in Afzalpur taluk, Ugar Sugars at Malli village in Jewargi taluk and NSL Sugars at Bhusnoor in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district and Core Green at Shahapur in Yadgir district.

“We will take steps to ensure that these sugar factories clear payments due to sugarcane growers,” Mr. Gurukar said, during an interaction with media persons here on Tuesday.

The sugar factories have been asked to reply to the notice within three days and show cause why action should not be initiated against them under The Karnataka Sugarcane (Regulation of Purchase and Supply) Act 2013.

As per the Act, the sugar factories should clear all payments due to farmers, along with interest, he added.

Though the sugar factories have a provision to purchase sugarcane or to accept supplies of sugarcane from areas other than the area reserved for them, Mr. Gurukar has asked the factory managements to give preference to local sugarcane growers on priority basis.

Tin sheds

The State Government, meanwhile, has accorded administrative approval for the construction of 853 tin sheds at tremor-hit Gadikeshwar village in Chincholi taluk of the district. These sheds will be constructed at a cost of ₹23,500 each, on a 10 x 10 sq ft area. The officer said that ₹1.5 crore has been released against the total sanctioned sum of ₹3 crore.

The tender process will soon be finalised and work will be completed within a month, Mr. Gurukar added.

He said that the district administration will focus on good governance and a long-term plan will be drafted to ensure development of the district.