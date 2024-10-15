Shouting ‘Jai Sriram’ does not outrage religious feeling of any class: Karnataka High Court

“It is ununderstandable as to how if someone shouts ‘Jai Sriram’ it would outrage the religious feeling of any class,” said the High Court of Karnataka while quashing a criminal case against two men for shouting the slogan while allegedly entering the compound of a mosque on their two-wheeler.

“Any and every act will not become an offence under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The acts that have no effect on bringing out peace or destruction of public order will not lead to an offence under Section 295A of the IPC,” the High Court said citing the apex court’s judgment on application of Section 295A.

“When the complainant himself states that Hindu–Muslims are living in harmony in the area, the incident by no stretch of imagination can result in antimony,” Justice M. Nagaprasanna observed while pointing out there is no allegation in the complaint that the incident had caused public mischief or any rift.

The High Court quashed the case registered against Keerthan Kumar and Sachin Kumar N.M. of Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada by allowing their petition, in which they had questioned the criminal case registered based on a complaint lodged by Hydhar Ali C.M. of Kadaba taluk.

It was alleged in the complaint that on hearing some shouting, the complainant and head of a mosque situated in Mardala in Kadaba taluk found two persons moving out on their two-wheelers from the mosque’s compound by shouting the slogan and allegedly using threatening words against the community.

Stating that the incident was captured in CCTV, it was alleged in the complaint that it was an attempt made by unknown miscreants to create a rift between the communities which are living in peace. However, the High Court said that there are no ingredients in the complaint for the offences alleged against the petitioners.

