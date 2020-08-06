Shouldn’t equipment prices be capped when cases are multiplying, asks Karnataka HC

Taking note of the number of COVID-19 cases multiplying since July 1, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday asked both the Union and State governments to say whether it was not necessary to control the prices of N-95 masks and hand sanitisers.

The court also directed the State government inform it whether N-95 masks and hand sanitisers were available sufficiently in the open market and what the price variation of the masks was. The government was also directed to provide details of the price at which it purchased N-95 masks from time to time since the COVID-19 outbreak.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar passed the order while hearing PIL petitions related to the supply and price control of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, N-95 masks, and hand sanitisers.

There cannot be a dispute over doctors and healthcare personnel requiring N-95 masks as a safety measure, and even the common man will benefit from them as they are recognised as one of the best protections against contracting COVID-19, the Bench observed in its order. As the number of COVID-19 cases has been on the rise from July 1, it follows that there will be an increased need of N-95 masks and hand sanitisers, the Bench observed.

The Bench noted that the Centre, which had controlled the price of hand sanitisers and 2-ply and 3-ply masks from March 21 to June 30, had removed the price control with effect from July 1.

Also, it noted, the Centre consciously decided against controlling the price of N-95 masks as it had not received any adverse reports from the States on their availability. It was also taking note of the recommendations of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, which said that the price of N-95 masks should be decided as per the market dynamics as the masks were available in sufficient quantities.

As the cap on the price of sanitisers was also not extended after June 30, the Bench asked the Centre to explain its rationale.