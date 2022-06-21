Shoulder-to-shoulder with Bommai, says Modi

PM’s remark at a public programme in Bengaluru seen as a morale booster for Chief Minister Bommai

Promising further development for Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday promised that he would work “shoulder-to-shoulder” with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The remark made at the public programme in Bengaluru is seen as a morale booster for Mr. Bommai, who has faced a series of controversies, ahead of the 2023 elections to the State Assembly.

MLA Ramdas gets his moment

In the political hierarchy, an MP is considered a notch above the MLA and this was evident in the protocol that was followed for seating arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public function in Mysuru on Monday.

While a beaming Mysuru MP Pratap Simha shared the row with Mr Modi, MLA S. A. Ramdas was left sulking in the second row. But not one to take things lying down, Mr. Ramdas walked up to Mr. Modi and, in full public view, prostrated before him seeking his blessings. An amused Mr. Modi patted and thumped him on the back while crowd cheered, bringing a smile back on Mr. Ramdas’ face.