Should students ask questions boldly or fold hands in reverence? Debate rages in Karnataka legislature

February 19, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka legislature witnessed noisy scenes on Monday with the Opposition BJP denouncing Social Welfare Department residential schools displaying a quote at the entrance that reads “Jnana degulavidu dhairvagi prashnisi” (This is a shrine of knowledge, ask questions boldly). They contended that it had replaced the slogan “Vidya degulavidu kai mugidu olage banni” (This is a shrine of education, enter with folded hands).

BJP members said it was the Karnataka Social Welfare Department Principal Secretary P. Manivannan’s decision to change the slogan at the entrance of residential schools across the State and sought action against the senior official. The change in the slogan, they argued, is “an insult” to Jnanpith awardee the late Kuvempu, who they said had penned the previous one.

Scientific temper

Clarifying on the issue on social media later, Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa said that the government had not issued any notification to change the pre-existing slogan and that a discussion was held in an effort to inculcate scientific temper and rationality among children.

“The discussion revolved around introduction of a new slogan, and there were mixed reactions to it. Some schools have used the new slogan that is in good taste. Also, the new slogan is in line with Kuvempu’s thoughts stated in essays like ‘Vichara Krantige Ahvana’ (an invitation to revolutionary thinking) and is no way an insult to him. The aim of education is also to inculcate the spirit of questioning, and many scientists, including Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein, promoted it. We have to promote such thought in children. According to me there is no controversy in this,” he said.

What BJP said

Earlier in the day, raising the issue in the Legislative Assembly during Zero Hour, State BJP president and member B.Y. Vijayendra said the revised slogan, now displayed prominently at the entrance of numerous Morarji Desai residential schools, had ignited debate on various platforms, ranging from social media to staff rooms. He contended it was an “insult” to Kuvempu.

Meanwhile, the issue was also raised by the BJP members in Legislative Council during Zero Hour even as the government refused to entertain discussion on the subject during Zero Hour. “Discuss the issue under any other rule and not during Zero Hour,” Tejaswini Gowda, who was at chair, insisted.

Leader of the Opposition Kota Srinivas Poojary demanded an answer from the government. When the ruling party refused to oblige, the BJP members trooped into the well, resulting in slogan shouting from both sides and House proceeding was stalled. Ms. Gowda was forced to adjourn the House. When the House reconvened, the BJP members took back their protest after the government promised to secure a response from the Minister concerned.

