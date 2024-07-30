Shortly after HC rap, BBMP and city police chalk out plans to jointly crack down on illegal hoardings

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will assign a Prahari vehicle for each zone to monitor and pull down unauthorised advertisements at night. Along with this, police officials who will be on night patrol will also keep an eye out for unauthorised flexes and banners.

BBMP Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Tuesday said that along with the Police Department, the BBMP will roll out a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to control the advent of unauthorised flex banners, after a meeting with the police. Mr. Giri Nath held a joint meeting with City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda on the issue on Tuesday.

This comes days after the High Court of Karnataka suo motu initiated contempt proceedings against the heads of BBMP and the city police, in connection with illegal hoardings in the city. Citing news reports of a senior citizen being injured after a hoarding fell on him on the outskirts of the city and over six lakh illegal hoardings being removed, the HC on July 12 initiated contempt proceedings observing that this depicted: “a sorry state of affairs despite the court passing several orders to prevent the erection of hoardings illegally”.

Mr. Giri Nath also directed zonal commissioners to appoint a nodal officer from each police station in their jurisdiction for both the departments to work together to control the problem of unauthorised flex banners.

The BBMP has removed more than 8,500 unauthorised flex banners and has registered over 180 FIRs since July 1. BBMP officials also said that citizens can call the number 1533 and lodge a complaint against unauthorised flex banners.

Warning to printing units

Mr. Giri Nath also instructed zonal officials to visit the printing units in their jurisdiction along with a police officer/staff and warn them to not print any unauthorised advertisements. “If any advertisements are printed without BBMP’s permission, then such banners should be seized and the unit would be penalised and legal action will be taken against them,” he said.

As part of the strategies discussed during the coordination meeting with BBMP officials, the city police decided to take stringent measures to curb the flex banner menace. “We are contemplating taking legal action against repeat violators and book them under stringent sections of the law, to make it more effective and impactful. It was decided to extend security and support to Prahari teams set up by the BBMP to check on unauthorised flex and hoardings. The city police have booked 250 cases so far this year against violators. We will continue the drive and ensure the implementation of the High Court directions,” said Mr. Dayananda.

