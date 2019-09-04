Shorthand writers to hold centenary celebration

The Shorthand Writers’ Association of Karnataka (SWAK), will hold its centenary programme on September 14 and 15. Featuring a group discussion on English and Kannada shorthand, the release of a souvenir, honouring of Kannada and English shorthand writers who have rendered yeomen service, and more, will be done at the event at Karnataka Government Employees’ Association Auditorium, Cubbon Park. S. Ramanathan, former Secretary to GoI, and chairman, Indian Institute of Public Administration, Karnataka Regional Branch, will inaugurate the event.

Members must enrol to attend. Stenographers working in Central, State, Public and Private sector organisations and are not members may also participate by enrolling either as donors or RC members. High speed shorthand competitions both in English and Kannada will be held on August 13. Call 080-22225462 or reach the Association Secretary A.M. Muralinath on 9740285462 for details.

The association offers training in English and Kannada shorthand between 11 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. Those interested can enrol at SWAK, 3rd Floor, Right Wing, Kandaya Bhavan, K.G. Road, Bengaluru – 560029. For details, mail swakbangalore@gmail.com