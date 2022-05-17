Shortcut to ‘good looks’ not advisable, say doctors

Experts say that youngsters going under the knife is a worrying trend

While many youngsters are opting to go under the knife to shed that stubborn layer of fat for what is called “good looks”, a section of medical professionals are critical of surgical methods for weight loss.

The death of a 21-year-old Kannada actor following a liposuction procedure has now raised questions over the safety and need of such surgeries.

C.N. Manjunath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said, “Such procedures provide only temporary relief as fat accumulates again after it is removed. While trying to take out fat, micro fat bubbles are created which block the arteries of the lungs resulting in pulmonary embolism and ultimately leading to cardiac arrest,” he said.

Stating that bariatric surgery (gastric bypass) is recommended for only extremely obese people, Dr. Manjunath said many a times procedures can be more harmful than the disease itself. “People should not fall prey to advertisements claiming quick remedies for weight loss. It is important to avoid the 5S factors - salt, stress, spirit, smoking and a sedentary life - for a healthy life,” the doctor added.

Not advisable

Chandrakant Sambhaji Pandav, member of National Nutrition Council (Poshan Abhiyan), said “shortcuts” to weight loss can be dangerous. “Unhealthy diet and erratic food habits, coupled with inactivity and sedentary lifestyle are the main causes of obesity. A proper sustainable and feasible management that involves healthy eating habits and exercise is the best option. Weight loss is a continuous battle and surgeries that involve meddling with healthy organs have a high complication rate,” he said.

Moinoddin G., Bariatric Surgeon at Manipal Hospitals (Millers Road), said anyone with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of more than 30 and above is eligible for surgical weight loss surgeries. “Bariatric surgery is also a ‘safe solution’ for people whose morbid obesity gets in the way of their daily activities that can lead to co-morbid complications. Patients with a BMI below 30, who are considered overweight, will benefit from diet and exercise,” he said.

He said liposuction can be done only for those with gross cosmetic abnormalities, who would want to reduce fat on specific body parts. “We go by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) guidelines for deciding on bariatric surgery. Those with a BMI of 32.5 along with co-morbidities and those with BMI of 35.5 without any co-morbidities are considered fit for the surgery in Asia,” the doctor added.