ADVERTISEMENT

Shortage of veterinary doctors and staff affects medical services for livestock in Yadgir district

February 21, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - YADGIR

Ravikumar Naraboli

Out of the 398 veterinary posts in Yadgir district, 198 are vacant, according to Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Raju Deshmukh.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Shortage of veterinary doctors and other staff in veterinary hospitals in Yadgir district has affected healthcare services for livestock.

As there is shortage of doctors in veterinary hospitals and veterinary dispensaries across the district, farmers and the general public rearing livestock have been left in the lurch. They are unhappy with the department which, according to them, has failed to provide medical treatment to animals in time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Yadgir district has 16 hobli centres with 14 of them having veterinary hospitals and two veterinary dispensaries. This apart, a veterinary polyclinic functions in the district headquarters. But, shortage of veterinary doctors and other staff to run hospitals and dispensaries systematically has become a big hurdle in dispensing with treatment for livestock.

“Out of the 398 staff required, including veterinary doctors, for the whole district, there is a staff strength of 200 and the remaining 198 posts are vacant,” Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Raju Deshmukh told The Hindu.

Ambulances

At present, only three ambulances out of eight are running with required staff, including veterinary doctors. And, the remaining five ambulances are not in service as new taluks, Gurmitkal, Wadagera and Hunsagi, have been kept away from the service ambit.

“Tenders for filling the required staff for ambulances have been floated and after completion of the process, including appointing agencies, the new staff will be made available for ambulance services,” Dr. Deshmukh said.

Farmer leader Mallikarjun Satyampet has urged the State government to immediately fill the vacant posts. “Although Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan is the district in-charge Minister, medical services for livestock are yet to be streamlined,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US