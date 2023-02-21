Shortage of veterinary doctors and staff affects medical services for livestock in Yadgir district

February 21, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - YADGIR

Shortage of veterinary doctors and other staff in veterinary hospitals in Yadgir district has affected healthcare services for livestock.

As there is shortage of doctors in veterinary hospitals and veterinary dispensaries across the district, farmers and the general public rearing livestock have been left in the lurch. They are unhappy with the department which, according to them, has failed to provide medical treatment to animals in time.

Yadgir district has 16 hobli centres with 14 of them having veterinary hospitals and two veterinary dispensaries. This apart, a veterinary polyclinic functions in the district headquarters. But, shortage of veterinary doctors and other staff to run hospitals and dispensaries systematically has become a big hurdle in dispensing with treatment for livestock.

“Out of the 398 staff required, including veterinary doctors, for the whole district, there is a staff strength of 200 and the remaining 198 posts are vacant,” Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Raju Deshmukh told The Hindu.

Ambulances

At present, only three ambulances out of eight are running with required staff, including veterinary doctors. And, the remaining five ambulances are not in service as new taluks, Gurmitkal, Wadagera and Hunsagi, have been kept away from the service ambit.

“Tenders for filling the required staff for ambulances have been floated and after completion of the process, including appointing agencies, the new staff will be made available for ambulance services,” Dr. Deshmukh said.

Farmer leader Mallikarjun Satyampet has urged the State government to immediately fill the vacant posts. “Although Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan is the district in-charge Minister, medical services for livestock are yet to be streamlined,” he said.