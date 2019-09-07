Shortage of computer-literate staff at PHCs creates problems

Although the number of government hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka health scheme are more than private hospitals, shortage of computer-literate staff in government hospitals has become a problem as pre-authorisations and claims need to be uploaded into the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) web portal for approval. SAST is the nodal agency that is implementing the health scheme.

As many as 2,374 government hospitals, including 1,963 primary health centres (PHCs), have been empanelled under the scheme so far. While the department is outsourcing staff for data entry work in district and taluk hospitals, the problem is in PHCs that have minimal staff. As many as 36 simple secondary procedures that can be performed by general duty medical officers (MBBS doctors) are taken up in PHCs under the scheme.

Although it was earlier decided that pharmacists in the PHC’s can be entrusted with the task of uploading pre-authorisations and claims, there was reluctance from pharmacists to do so.

Designate officers

Following this, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey recently issued a circular directing the PHC medical officers to designate a person from the PHC for data entry work. The medical officers have been told to identify either a First Division Clerk, Second Division Clerk or the laboratory technician, who is tech-savvy to upload pre-authorisations and claims. The Commissioner has also incentivised data entry work. “The PHC staff member designated for the work can be paid ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 from the Arogya Raksha Samiti for the work,” he has said in the circular.