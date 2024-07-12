Shore up amenities for villages bordering forest areas, says State Women’s Commission chief

The State Women’s Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary directed the Chamarajanagar district administration to shore up civic and other amenities for villages abutting forest areas.

She was interacting with district administration officials including the Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag, in Chamarajanagar on Thursday, July 11.

The Women’s Commission panel chief said certain issues came to the fore during her visit to Puranipodu in Biligirirangan Hills where people lived in hamlets without electricity while solar lights had not been functioning properly since many years.

Shilpa Nag said that she had apprised herself of the issues in B.R. Hills and has already submitted a proposal for extending power connection to such villages devoid of electricity. The work on providing power connection was expected to commence within 45 days, she added.

On revenue issues that were pending in the region, Ms. Shilpa Nag said that the district administration launched a drive to create ‘’pouthikatha’’ entailing the transfer of land to the legal heirs after the demise of the owner in whose name the land was registered.

Ms. Choudhary called for financial assistance from institutions to enable women to take up poultry farming etc. which will help them become economically self-reliant. In addition, training should be imparted to women and ensure skill development so they could earn their livelihood, she added. The district administration should promote and create awareness among women of various schemes that have been floated by the government for their welfare, said Nagalakshmi Choudhary.

The women’s commission chief also touched upon issues related to child marriage in the district, atrocities against women, and unresolved cases of missing women. Superintendent of Police B.T. Kavitha, Additional DC Geetha Huded and others were present.