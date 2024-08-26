Shorapur temple annual fair from today

The annual three-day fair of Sri Venugopal Swamy Temple in Shorapur, in which thousands of devotees from across the region participate, will begin on Tuesday.

The festivities called Halokuli (spraying milk with colours) attract thousands of devotees. The ancient tradition of spraying milk mixed with colours used to be carried out with leather-made spray guns (pichkaris). Over a period of time, milk got replaced with water. But the festivities are still celebrated with the same enthusiasm.

On Wednesday, people from particular families will climb a wooden pole measuring around 40 ft to 50 ft. The climb requires special skills and tactics. A man first climbs the pole, perches to the top and pours water mixed with slippery gum material from a pot on the other climbers.

On the other hand, maimurs (devotees of Krishna who dress in yellow) will spray coloured water from leather-made spray guns from below. The traditional game concludes with a climber successfully reaching the top, plucking the fruits tied there and throwing them on the gathering below.

On Thursday, a wrestling competition will be held in which wrestlers from across the State and neighbouring States of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh take part. The winners will be honoured with silver bracelet and cash prize. On the same day, maimurs again climb wooden poles that are locally known as Ranagamba.

Sri Venugopal Swamy Temple is said to have been built by Raja Pitambara Bahari Piddanayak in 1710 in Vijayanagar style.

The kings of Surpur Samsthan have been organising the annual fair of the temple every year on the day of Rohini Nakshatra in the Hindu Lunar month of Shravana.

The fair now continues in the presence of the successor of the royal family, Raja Krishnappa Nayak, who will preside over the festivities.

