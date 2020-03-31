Shops witness a rush as lockdown is relaxed

The roads in Hassan city were busy in the morning on Tuesday, as the district administration had relaxed the lockdown to allow the public to purchase essential goods. Shops selling grocery, fruits, vegetables and malls were open till noon. Hundreds of people visited these establishments and stood in the queue for a long time to purchase the essentials.

The shopkeepers had clear instructions to ensure social distancing. The staff at the malls allowed only a handful of people inside at a time, while the rest had to wait outside. People purchased grocery items in bulk.

The district administration had allowed the weekly market at three places in the city. The KSRTC bus stands at Channapatna and the city, besides the district stadium, were converted into market places for the day. The administration had made markings so that shopkeepers and buyers could maintain social distance. Hundreds of people thronged the market places early in the morning to purchase vegetables and fruits. B.M.Road, R.C.Road, M.G.Road and other roads leading to the market places were all busy till afternoon.

As per the new norm in effect this week, shops selling essential items will be open only between 7 am and noon on all odd days of the week, while on the even days shops that sell milk will be open only for two hours in the morning. There was a long queue of vehicles at petrol pumps on the day as they will be opened only on alternate days.

So far, there has been no positive case of COVID-19 in the district. The administration has screened 468 people and tested 35 samples and none of them has been reported positive for the infection. As on Tuesday, 255 people are under home isolation and five are in hospitals.