Shops told to check visitors for quarantine stamp

The State government on Thursday has directed all shops, commercial establishments, offices, factories, religious places, hotels and other businesses to check for quarantine stamp before letting customers in.

They should not allow those with stamps to enter before the end of the quarantine period or till they get a COVID-19 negative report, said an order issued by Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar. Owners have to inform the police [at 100] if they find anyone entering their premises before the end of their quarantine period.

The order has advised the public and resident welfare associations (RWAs) to report any violation of the quarantine in their neighbourhood to the police.

This is essential in the light of spread of the disease following inter-State movement of people, particularly from Maharashtra, the order said.

Specifying protocol for inter-State travellers, the order emphasises that they must self-register on the Seva Sindhu portal before entering Karnataka.

Anyone found symptomatic on arrival has to undergo seven days of hospital isolation and later, seven days of home quarantine.

In the case of asymptomatic travellers from Maharashtra, they have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine and 14 days of home quarantine. Home quarantine of 14 days has been made mandatory for those coming from other States.

Business visitors from Maharashtra have to show a confirmed return flight ticket, which should not be more than seven days later from the date of arrival, and a COVID-19 negative certificate which is not more than two days old.

In case one is coming by road, he/she should produce the address proof of the they intend to meet in Karnataka.

The government has given quarantine exemption for asymptomatic persons on arrival in cases such as a death in the family; for pregnant women; for children aged below 10, and for those aged above 60 or those seriously ill.