Shops to open on all days for 12 hours

The Hassan district administration has allowed shops to open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on all days.

The administration took this decision on Tuesday, two days after the lockdown was relaxed as the district was under the green zone with no case of COVID-19. Earlier, the administration had decided to allow shops, including liquor shops, to open only for three days a week. Now, it has been revised. Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, on Tuesday, informed media that all shops would be open on all days. All the shops should follow timings strictly.

Further, the SP appealed to the public to maintain social distancing in public places, wear a face mask and avoid coming out of their houses with no serious reason. “Everyone needs to play a role in averting the spread of the infection. Face mask is a must for all. Don’t come out without a mask and maintain distance. I again appeal not to come out unnecessarily”, he said.

No case

The district administration has tested 2,284 samples so far. Of them, the results of 153 are awaited. All the rest have turned out to be negative to the infection. At present, as many as 104 people are under home isolation in the district.