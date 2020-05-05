Karnataka

Shops to do business on alternate days in Shivamogga

To ensure better crowd management and social distancing while shopping, shops in Gandhi Bazaar and Durgigudi, downtown areas of Shivamogga city, would function on rotation basis, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said.

“Though permission has been granted for resumption of a few economic activities in the district from Monday, precautions would be taken to maintain social distancing. In both these business areas, shops on the left side of the road would function one day and those shops on the opposite side would remain open the next day,” he said at a press conference here on Monday.

He said that shops and commercial establishments would remain open in the district from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. till further orders. Beauty parlours and salons have re-opened. He said that intra-district KSRTC bus services have resumed.

To a query, he said that passes would be issued to bring back those residents of Shivamogga district who are stranded in other districts owing to enforcement of lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Action would be initiated against those who try to enter the district in an unauthorised manner, he added.

