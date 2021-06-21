Shops to continue to do business only three days a week

Hassan

The Hassan district administration has decided to continue with allowing shops that sell essential items to do business only three days a week.

This is even after the State government allowing shops and establishments to do business on all days of the week up to 2 p.m. in districts where test positivity rate is above 5%. Hassan belongs to this category.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, on Sunday, issued a notification allowing shops that sell essential things to do business only between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. This will be in effect till July 5.

Parks are to be kept open for walkers only up to 10 a.m. Similarly, liquor shops will be allowed to do business only between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on these three days.

KSRTC will operate buses considering the local lockdown period and the demand for transport facilities. The Deputy Commissioner in his order said that these restrictions are necessary to bring down the rate of COVID-19 infection.

Test positivity rate stood at 6.67% on Sunday. Of the 5,580 samples collected, only 372 tested positive for the infection. The average positivity rate in the last seven days stands at 7.59%. Among the 42,373 samples collected in seven days, 3,217 returned positive.