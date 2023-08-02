HamberMenu
Shops raided, plastic waste seized

August 02, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Corporation officials collecting plastic waste from shops and establishments in Belagavi in a drive on Wednesday.

Corporation officials collecting plastic waste from shops and establishments in Belagavi in a drive on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Belagavi City Corporation officials raided shops and seized banned plastic packing material and bags weighing over nine quintals. Officials have collected a fine of ₹1.5 lakh over the last four days.

Under the direction of Mayor Shobha Somanache, teams led by Corporation Commissioner Ashok Dudagunti and other officers conducted raids across the city.

They collected the plastic below acceptable levels of thickness and sent it to the waste collection centre of the city corporation.

Notices have been issued and raids conducted under Plastic Waste Management Rule 2016 and Amendment Rule 2022, officials said.

Teams led by environment engineers Hanamanta Kaladagi, Santosh Kurubetta and Health Inspector Anil Boragavi and others conducted the raids.

