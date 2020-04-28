Shops in urban areas and industries in rural limits to open in 14 districts

In continuation of the lockdown relaxations, the State government on Tuesday eased restrictions for industries located in rural areas in a few more districts, taking the total number of such districts to 14.

With this, industries located in rural areas (outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities) have been allowed to operate their activities in Chamarajanagar, Koppal, Chikkamagaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Ramanagaram, Hassan, Shivamogga, Haveri, Yadgir, Kolar, Davangere, Udupi, and Kodagu districts.

COVID-19 cases have either not been reported for the past few days here or have never been reported. Besides rural areas, industries located within the limits of the municipal corporation and municipalities are allowed to operate their activities in Ramangaram district.

In these 14 districts, shops, including neighbourhood, standalone and shops in residential complexes, located both within and outside the limits of municipal corporation and municipalities are allowed do their businesses, said an order. On April 24, the government had issued the order to ease restrictions for industries located in rural areas of nine COVID-19 unaffected districts.

The order issued by Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar on Tuesday said manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in special economic zones, export oriented units, industrial estates, and industrial townships can operate in 14 districts.

However, these industrial establishments must make arrangements for stay of workers within their premises as far as possible or in adjacent buildings. Transportation of the workers to workplace should be arranged by the employers in dedicated transport by ensuring social distancing.

All shops registered under the Shops and Establishments Act of the State, including shops in residential complexes and market complexes, can open with 50% strength of the workers by wearing of masks and following social distancing norms.

However, shops in multi-brand and single brand malls are not allowed both within and outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities.

Other districts

The district in-charge Ministers are empowered to take decisions on opening of shops and industries in taluks, where there are no active COVID-19 cases, in districts of Ballari, Mandya, Bengaluru Rural, Gadag, Tumakuru, Chickballapur, Uttara Kannada, and Dharwad.

The existing lockdown norms would continue till May 3 in hotspot districts of Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, and Bidar.