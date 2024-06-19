Shops in bus stands that violate food safety norms to face action in Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has warned shops and establishments in bus stands of serious action if they do not comply with norms laid down in Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

On June 19, an official communique from the CMO stated that a special drive had been undertaken to create awareness among 748 shops and establishments in 201 bus stations located in district and taluk centres about the need to adhere to provisions of the above Act.

The special drive had been implemented by the Officer on Special Duty in the Public Grievances’ Wing of the CMO in June following reports in social media that such establishments were selling food products beyond their expiry date, and there was lack of hygiene.

The OSD of the Grievances wing had inspected these commercial units to find out if they were adhering to norms apart from creating awareness about the need to follow the norms.

The owners of such shops and establishments had been warned of legal action if they failed to rectify lapses with respect to adhering to norms related to Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The general perception is that instances of violation of norms are more among shops and establishments in crowded and busy areas, like bus stations, which have a floating population.

There are also allegations of some shopkeepers demanding amounts for products above the MRP.

