Karnataka

Shops in Ballupete to shut for a week

Shopkeepers of Ballupete village in Sakleshpur taluk have decided to close business establishments for a week from Wednesday following the death of three shopkeepers due to COVID-19 in last few days.

The merchants took a unanimous decision on Tuesday to close all shops, except medical shops, from May 5 to 12. The State government had allowed shops that sell grocery and other food items to do business between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. during the lockdown.

“Now, they have voluntarily decided to shut shops for a week in view of deaths. Shopkeepers of Ballupete had taken a similar decision to avoid the spread of infection,” said R. Prabha, Panchayat Development Officer of Ballupete Gram Panchayat.

