Shops, commercial establishments asked to furnish details of security measures

The Central Division police has issued notices to shops and commercial establishments seeking their response to the security measures taken up to ensure public safety on their premises.
The notices were issued in the wake of City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant saying that the central business district will have to be given special attention during enforcement of prohibitory orders on New Year’s Eve.
In the notice, the police have directed shops and commercial establishments to install high-definition CCTV cameras at the exits and also facing the road. The cameras should be functional round-the-clock with a storage capacity of at least one month data recording.
The notice also stated that the parking lots should be adequately illuminated and alarms and security guards should be deployed at strategic locations.
Many shops and commercials establishments, despite several reminders, failed to implement security measures, the police said. The notice specifies that the action taken report should be submitted at the jurisdictional police station failing which strict action would be taken under the Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2017.
