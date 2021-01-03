Shops can now remain open 24x7

Bengaluru

03 January 2021 01:33 IST

Govt. gives nod for next three years

The State government has permitted all shops and establishments employing 10 or more persons to be open round the clock on all days for the next three years under the provisions of the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961.

This is expected to help shops and establishments to recover from the financial difficulties they faced during COVID-19-induced lockdown and slowdown in the economy.

The new rules notified by the Labour Department have barred working of women employees beyond 8 p.m. on any day in normal circumstances. An employer can allow a woman employee to work between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. only after obtaining a written consent, subject to providing adequate protection to her dignity, honour, and safety, the notification said.

It said that the employer should hire additional staff to allow every employee to avail of one day holiday in a week on rotation. Details of every employee should be exhibited by the employer at a prominent place in the shop or establishment.

Every employer should exhibit details of the employees who are on holiday and leave on a daily basis at clearly visible places in the shop or establishment. Wages, including overtime wages, of the employees should be credited to the savings bank account as per the Karnataka Payment of Wages Act, 1963, the notification said.

Working hours have been limited to eight hours a day and 48 hours a week, the notification said.

The period of work, including overtime, should not exceed 10 hours on any day and 50 hours in a period of three continuous months.

It said penal action would be initiated against the employer or the manager of the shop or establishment if an employee is found working on any holiday or after normal duty hours without proper indent of overtime.

It said transport facilities should be provided for women employees who work in shifts and notice to this effect should be exhibited at the main entrance of the shop or establishment, indicating the availability of the transport.

The notification said employees should be provided with restrooms, washrooms, safety lockers, and other basic amenities.

Every employer employing women workers should constitute internal complaints committee against sexual harassment of women under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, and the committee should be operative.

The notification said owners of shops and establishments should implement all terms and conditions specified in the Karnataka Shops and Establishments Act and the Workmen’s Compensation Act, 1923.

Penal action would be taken against employers or managers if they are found violating any statutory provisions of the Acts, the notification said.