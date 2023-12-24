Shopping hubs in Bengaluru come alive ahead of Christmas and New Year

December 24, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Christmas - New Year season has brought more bustle to the shopping streets of Bengaluru. The traders on the popular Commercial Street, Brigade Road, M.G. Road and Chikpet reported an uptick in business, with many brands also offering festive discounts.

Kishan Jangir from Rajasthan, who works at a Korean store in M.G. Road, said, “We have witnessed a surge in sales, boasting a remarkable 6-7% increase. The allure of discounts, especially the unprecedented 40% this year coupled with an extra 10% off on kitchen items, has drawn in more customers.” Despite facing challenges during the Covid era, these businesses are celebrating a better year of sales.

In the adjoining Brigade Road, many stores that had closed down during the pandemic have opened up, said Suhail Yusuff, Secretary of the Brigade Shops and Establishment Association. “About 32 stores that closed during the pandemic have recently reopened as new brands and stores. The charm of Brigade Road, rather than just the offers is what captivates customers,” he said.

Commercial Street, which is a hub for cloth and fashion jewellery shopping, has also been having a grand festive season this time. “There is heavy footfall and high sales in Commercial Street this year. Many brands have offered up to 50% discount on products. Especially this time, a significant number of NRI customers have contributed to the bustling atmosphere,” said Sanjay Motwani, Bengaluru Commercial Association.

With winter around, the demand for sweaters, cardigans, scarves and hats has also increased in most shopping hubs. Sajjan Raj Mehta, a trader in Chickpete, said, “We have a steady flow of customers, particularly attracted to winter collection sales.”

Church Street, which is more renowned for its restaurants and bakeries, is also gearing up for an increased number of visitors in the upcoming week. Deepak Batvia, president, Church Street Occupants Association, said, “We are anticipating a surge in sales for shopkeepers and restaurants. With happy hour offers, which mostly are from Monday to Friday, and a collective expectation of high sales, the festive season marks a promising turnaround for businesses post-Covid.”

However, some restaurants and pubs in the Central Business District said that this year, many youngsters are preferring to order-in and have more house parties for Christmas and New Year’s rather than venturing outside.

