Shopkeepers evicted from weak municipal building

The authorities concerned carrying out an eviction drive at the municipal complex at Broadway in Hubballi on Tuesday.

HUBBALLI

01 February 2022 21:54 IST

The old structure had become weak and declared unfit for occupation

The Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation on Tuesday carried out a drive to evict shopkeepers from a old municipal building that had become structurally weak and declared unfit for occupation.

The drive was carried out in the morning at the commercial complex owned by the municipal corporation, located just opposite the Town Police Station at Broadway in Hubballi.

According to the authorities concerned, the shopkeepers were issued notices to vacate the building as it had become unfit for occupation. They were also informed well in advance about the eviction drive.

However, even as the municipal authorities arrived at the building with earthmovers and workers, the shopkeepers had not removed their belongings and furniture from their respective shops. Consequently, the police, providing protection to the clearance staff, made an announcement giving time to shopkeepers to remove their belongings.

But when it was found that some shopkeepers were reluctant to remove their furniture and other items, the municipal staff employed workers to remove them. The drive continued till afternoon. The municipal complex is located in the central business district of Hubballi.