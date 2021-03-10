Shopkeeper held on harassment charge

The Puttur women police on Monday arrested Noufal, a shopkeeper at Puttur KSRTC bus-stand, for allegedly harassing a nursing student in a bus.
The police said Noufal has been accused of pushing the nursing student and behaving inappropriately in the private bus bound to Kumaramangala in Kerala.
The student was on her way home and the bus was full of passengers.
The student reported the incident to her friend, who came with a group of activists to stop the bus at Gadippila village, about 12 km from Puttur town.
As the activists were questioning Noufal, the Puttur police rushed to the spot and took Noufal into police custody.
Following complaint by the student, the Puttur women police arrested Noufal on charges of offences under Sections 354 (a) and 354 (d) of the Indian Penal Code. Noufal is from Bettampady village, the police said.
The Venur police on Monday arrested Jagannath, a resident of Goliyangadi village, for allegedly stalking a woman. The police said Jagannath called the woman on her mobile phone and also sent her messages seeking sexual favours. He was arrested on charges under Section 354 (d) (ii) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.
