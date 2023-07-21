Shopkeeper arrested for selling food items beyond expiry date

July 21, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sleuths from the Women Protection Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided a provision store in DJ Halli and recovered ₹50 lakh worth eatables, including children’s food, that had passed its expiry date, and arrested the shopkeeper.

The shopkeeper had been selling all provisions, packaged food and children’s food for 50% of Maximum Retail Price (MRP). He claimed to have bought the provisions from a warehouse and hence cost him very cheap and he was selling it at 50% of the MRP. However, some who bought children’s food from him found that the product had passed it’s expiry date and the shopkeeper did not have an answer when they questioned him on this.

Tipped-off by this, sleuths from the CCB raided his shop and recovered large quantities of provisions all of which had passed their expiry date. His interrogation revealed that he had bought all the provisions from a warehouse in Shidlaghatta at 10% of the MRP and was selling it at 50% of MRP, despite knowing that consuming this food was bad for the health and could even put the life of children in danger. It has now come to light that he had also sold large quantities of provisions to some hotels.