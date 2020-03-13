Shooting: Forest Department takes action

The Forest Department has initiated action against two of its staff over the recent incident where an elephant was fired at during an anti-depredation drive in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

While Umesh, a contract employee, has been dismissed from service, Rahim, who is a regular staffer, has been placed under suspension pending inquiry, with effect from Thursday, according to Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director T. Balachandra.

The video of the incident which went viral on social media also shocked conservationists. Though the incident was explained as accidental and as an inadvertent action that occurred when the elephant was charging at them, the video indicated that they were not in any danger. Also, instead of firing in the air, the pellet was aimed at the elephant’s forehead and hence the outrage. But fortunately for the elephant, the pellet hit the rail track barricade and the animal escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, wildlife activists have called for better training of the field staff on dealing with animals and their behaviour.