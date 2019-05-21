Shooting case: Six policemen transferred, CID begins probe

The transfer of six policemen from Vijaynagar police station in Mysuru has paved the way for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to begin its probe into the shooting of 40-year-old Sukhwinder Singh, who was allegedly involved in the exchange of demonetised notes for legal tender.

Police Inspector Kumar B.G., Assistant sub-inspector Venkatesh Gowda, constables Veerabhadra and Mahesh, who were involved in the scuffle with Singh before he was shot on the Ring Road in Mysuru on Thursday, and constable Eeranna and driver Puneeth, who were in the patrol vehicle that followed the police party, have been transferred.

“The transfer is to facilitate a fair investigation without any influence,” said a senior police official.

The CID probe, which is as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in such cases, and the transfer of police officials, comes in the wake of the questions raised over the circumstances in which Sukhwinder Singh was shot dead.

Though the police described Singh as a “gangster, wielding a pistol at the time of the encounter”, there is no information available on the criminal past of the deceased. But, the recovery of a piece of paper identifying him as “a financial consultant” with a Mumbai-based private entertainment company, seems to counter the official version.

The well-built Singh is reported to have worked as a bouncer before working for the Mumbai-based company.

Meanwhile, the city police have written to Faridkot police seeking information about his antecedents.

The police claim that Singh and his two associates were in Mysuru to collect ₹500 crore of demonetised notes. However, more than 99.3% of such notes — ₹500 and ₹1,000 denominations — had already been accounted for by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last year.

Also, the team of policemen, led by Mr. Kumar, left for the scene of the encounter after receiving a phone call from an informant, who is said to have complained that he had been swindled out of ₹10 lakh by the gang. Mr. Kumar had not kept his senior officials abreast of the operation.

Couldn’t the police have shot Singh on the leg and immobilised him? But, the police said Singh not only tried to strangle Mr. Veerabhadra, but also pulled out a gun at the instance of his associates, and took aim at the policemen.

Self-defence

Mr. Kumar immediately fired at Singh in self-defence and the bullet pierced the chest, the police said.

Though the police claim to have seized a copy of the “agreement” between the accused and the informant on the “₹500-crore deal”, they have not been able to recover any of the demonetised notes from the deceased.

The gun wielded by Singh, however, has been recovered, the police said.

The interrogation of the informant, who tipped off the police, could provide some answers.