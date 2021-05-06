Shoot-out: eight held

06 May 2021 19:59 IST

Channarayapatna police have arrested eight people in connection with an alleged shoot-out reported at Honnashettihalli in Channarayapatna taluk on Monday.

A gang had attempted to murder Chethan, a rowdy-sheeter, on the day. However, he escaped unhurt. The police had recovered a live bullet from the spot.

The arrested are Masthi Gowda, 29, Kiran Kumar, 31, B.G. Jagadish, 31, Chandan, 26, H. Manju, 32, C.M. Babu, 24, C.K. Ravi Prasad, 30 and C.N. Lokesh.

Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, at a press conference in Hassan on Thursday, saidChethan had a rivalry with Masti Gowda over a financial transaction. Earlier, both were part of one gang but separated over differences.

Masti Gowda and his team had planned to murder Chethan at Honnashettihalli. While he was travelling by his car, Masti Gowda opened fire at him twice. However, Chethan succeeded in escaping.

The accused is said to have procured the rifle from a coffee estate owner, a native of Alur. After the incident, they allegedly threw it into a water body to suppress evidence.

Now the police are making efforts to recover the rifle. A team of officers are making efforts to nab Chethan as well. The officer said all the accused had a history of involvement in many crimes.