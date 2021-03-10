Shoot-at-sight order given to kill Kodagu tiger

Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that shoot-at-sight order has been given to department officials to kill a tiger in Kodagu that has claimed lives in the district.

In a reply to question from K.G. Bopaiah and Appachu Ranjan (of the BJP) during Zero Hour, Mr. Limbavali said the department has caught a tigress but another tiger was creating an atmosphere of fear in Virajpet and other areas in Kodagu.

Both BJP members said that if the department failed to capture the tiger, then the people should be given the power to shoot it. Many people fear going to plantations, they said.