Shoes distributed to government schoolchildren is of poor quality, alleges activist

February 02, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Social activist Sharan Ambesinghe has alleged that the free shoes distributed to students at government schools in Kalaburagi district were of substandard quality.

Mr. Ambesinghe, addressing a press conference here on Thursday, displayed samples of shoes collected from students after visiting 20 schools across the district. He said that the rate fixed by State government to buy a pair of shoes and socks for students of class 1 to 5 was ₹265, class 6 to 8 is ₹295 and for class 9 and 10 it is ₹325, but the SDMC has purchased shoes of low quality at a price of ₹180, ₹200 and ₹215 per pair, respectively. He accused the SDMC and school staff of taking a cut in the amount allocated for purchasing shoes and socks.

He said that the State government had released the funds directly to the SDMCs of respective government schools for purchasing shoes and socks for free distribution to the students.

The activist said that as per the rules, a team led by chief executive officer of zilla panchayat has to conduct an inspection to check the quality of shoes and randomly collect 5% of shoes from each school for quality testing. He alleged that the team has neither inspected the schools nor collected any sample of shoes.

He also demanded a high-level inquiry by a retired high court judge into the alleged scam of shoe purchase for free distribution at schools.