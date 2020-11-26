Shocking state of affairs, says HC on leasing govt. land to Mysore Race Club

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday termed as “shocking state of affairs” the decision of the State government to renew release of a whopping 139.39 acres to Mysore Race Club Ltd. (MRCL) for a period of 30 years on a rent of merely 2% gross annual income of MRCL.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty made the oral observation while hearing a PIL petition, filed by city-based advocate Umapathi S., who had challenged the January 17, 2020, order of the government renewing lease of land to MRCL.

The Bench also directed the petitioner to implead Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Golf Club (JWGC), Mysuru, as the government permitted the MRCL to enter into a separate agreement with JWGC for use of this land. The court ordered issue of notice to the government, and both the clubs.

Questioning the legality of renewal of land in favour of the MRCL, the petitioner has claimed that lease was contrary to the provision of the Karnataka Land Revenue Rules and resulting in huge loss to the State exchequer. The petitioner also alleged that MRCL was using the land illegally between 2016 and 2020 despite expiry of lease period and the government had not collected rent from it for this period.