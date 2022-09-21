‘Shock over recent developments’

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
September 21, 2022 19:48 IST

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has expressed shock over reports of three youths from the district having links with terrorist organisation.

In a statement to the media, Mr. Raghavendra said the recent developments were shocking and left the people in worry. “The police have arrested two people and one more is absconding. The accused were involved in writing objectional graffiti in Mangaluru. We need to be careful about youths having such links,” he said.

He also congratulated the Home Ministry for their action. “Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has taken tough action to tackle anti-national forces. Union Minister for Home Amit Shah has brought in amendments to several laws to ensure strict action against those who hatch conspiracy against the country,” he said.

He also assured the people that the police would act tough and arrest all those involved in such activities.

