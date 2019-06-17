Shobha’s tweet draws M.B. Patil’s ire

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shobha Karandlaje, who had kicked up a row with her deprecating tweet on the coalition government, drew the ire of Home Minister M.B. Patil on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Patil regretted that Ms. Karandlaje, being a woman, could use such words to criticise the government.

Last Saturday, the second day of BJP’s protest against the State government’s decision to sell 3,667 acres of land to private steel company JSW, Ms. Karandlaje tweeted saying “Protest against the #CoJaJindalNexus steps into Day 2….”.

Ms. Karandlaje’s coinage of Congress-JD(S) as “CoJa”, a derogatory reference to transgenders, in the tweet sparked anger in the coalition.

Claiming that he was capable of giving a befitting reply, Mr. Patil said he was restraining himself as she was a woman. He advised her to exercise patience. He said the people of the State knew the background of such people. Mr. Patil said the State government had constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to look into the sale of land to JSW Steel. “If she has issues with the sale of land, let her go before the sub-committee and give a submission,” he said.

Mr. Patil was in Mysuru to review the passing-out parade of the 52nd batch of 170 women trainees from the Prison Training Centre.