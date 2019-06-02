Shobha Yatre organised in Udupi

A ‘Shobha Yatre’ procession was held as part of the dedication ceremony of the Suvarna Gopura of Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple here on Saturday.

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt and Satyatma Tirtha Swami of Uttaradi Mutt, inaugurated the procession at Jodu Katte Junction here. A large number of people watched.

The procession, which began at Jodu Katte Junction, passed through Lions Circle, Old Diana Circle, K.M. Road, Triveni Circle, Service Bus Stand, Shiribeedu Junction, City Bus Stand, Kalsank, Vidyodaya School Road and culminated at Car Street.

The procession that was long took about 45 minutes to move from Jodu Katte. It comprised of a number of bhajan teams, chande teams, cultural teams and tableaux including Krishna-Radhe, Yakshagana artistes, Brahma Ratha Rajatha Kalasha, and a model of the Suvarna Gopura.

An attraction at the procession was participation of actors Saurabh Raj Jain who plays the role of Lord Krishna, and Shaheer Sheikh, who plays the role of Arjuna in a television serial on Mahabharata.

The members of the Pejawar Swami Muslim Abhimanigala Sangha served cool drinks to participants in the procession on Court Road here.

A photography exhibition was held at Rajangana as part of the dedication ceremony. Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt inaugurated the exhibition by taking a snap of Vidyashreesha Tirtha Swami of Sosale Vyasaraja Mutt. A convention of Yakshagana artistes was also held at Rajangana here.