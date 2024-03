March 08, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Belagavi

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje will inaugurate a hi-tech irrigation system, newly constructed farmers hostel and staff quarters at the KLE Society Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Mattikoppa village near Nesaragi in Belagavi district on Saturday.

The inauguration programme is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore and others will be present.

