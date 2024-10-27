GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shobha throws open challenge to detractors to provide proof of wrongdoing, if any

Published - October 27, 2024 09:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Shoba Karandlaje has said that those who are criticising her are desperate and that the charge they have made is baseless.

Union Minister Shoba Karandlaje has said that those who are criticising her are desperate and that the charge they have made is baseless.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has denied corruption charges levelled against her by Minister in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet Byrathi Suresh.

She has thrown an open challenge to her detractors asking them to provide proof of the alleged irregularities, if they were sure of her involvement.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Sunday, she said that those who are criticising her are desperate and that the charge they have made is baseless.

“Mr. Suresh has been making some baseless allegations against me. I challenge him and other leaders who speak against me to provide proof of wrongdoing,” she said.

A few days ago, Mr. Suresh accused Ms. Karandlaje of financial irregularities and also, said that she was involved in the death of the wife of a BJP leader.

She said that Mr. Suresh is involved in the destruction of records at the Mysore Urban Development Authority office, by burning them.

“They are targeting me only because I spoke about this. Several people have tried to accuse me of wrongdoing. But no one has been able to prove anything,” she said.

She said that the State government has appointed legal advisor to Chief Minister A.S. Ponnanna to probe into the charge of some irregularities when she was the Power Minister.

“How is he related to this? Does he have any authority to investigate works in the Power Ministry?” she said. “It is clear that he has been roped in to create a file with false documents against me,” she added.

She said that the Union government has sanctioned a 100-bed Employees State Insurance Hospital for labour in Belagavi. It is a city which has the highest number of labour cards, outside of Bengaluru, she added.

