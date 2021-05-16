Shobha Ranjolkar dies of cardiac arrest

KALABURAGI

16 May 2021 20:10 IST

Senior theatre artiste and theatre director Shobha Ranjolkar died of a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Kalaburagi on Sunday. She was 67.

She is survived by her two sons.

Ms. Ranjolkar, a native of Kodangal in Telangana, was married to Bheem Rao Kulkarni, an engineer from Ranjol in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district.

She directed and acted in several theatre plays under Ranga Madhyma Kalatanda troupe and Sangameshwar Mahila Mandala. Last year, the veteran artiste performed a play titled “Yuddha Bharata” at Dr. S.M. Pandit Ranga Mandir in Kalaburagi, in which all the 35 characters were played by female artistes.

Ms. Ranjolkar also acted in films such as Beladingalagi Baa and Mahadasohi Sharanabasaveshwar.

She has performed in several famous stage plays, including Kharokhar, Harake Kuri, Adhunika Drona, Grahana, Huliya Neralu, Hasya Taranga, Jeevana Chakra, Ameenpurada Santhe and Stree Loka.