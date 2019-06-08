Shobha links land sale to DKS getting charge of Ballari

BJP State general secretary and MP Shobha Karandlaje has linked the State Cabinet’s decision to sell 3,000 acres of government land in Sandur to Jindal company to Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s appointment as Ballari district in charge.

“Selling land to Jindal company has exposed the strategy behind Mr. Shivakumar becoming in charge of Ballari district,” she said while addressing a press conference here on Friday. Ms. Karandlaje alleged that there was suspicion of large-scale corruption playing a role in the episode of the State Cabinet deciding to sell the land.

Ridiculing Congress leader Siddaramaiah for his silence, she wondered why he, who had taken out a padayatra to Ballari against illegal mining, was now keeping quiet when government land was being given away.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for not commenting on the issue, Ms. Karandlaje said the silence was due to the new-found friendship between the CM and Mr. Shivakumar.

She reiterated that the the BJP would stage a dharna for three days from June 13 in Bengaluru against the Cabinet decision under the leadership of party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa.

She warned that the BJP would intensify its agitation if the government failed to withdraw the decision to sell land to Jindal company.