Shobha Karandlaje demands survey of hostels in Karnataka

Close on the heels of the Jawaharlal Nehru University fiasco, Shobha Karandlaje, MP, has urged the State government to conduct a survey of students in university hostels of Karnataka to identify those overstaying and residing illegally.
“Such people should be sent out of hostels and disciplinary action initiated,” she said at a press conference on Friday. She also said that the police should map those staying in paying guest accommodations in Bengaluru.
She expressed concern over a protester holding a “free Kashmir” placard at the University of Mysore and urged the government to initiate a probe. “The slogans of azaadi heard in Jammu and Kashmire and JNU are now heard in Mysuru also. This is an alarming trend,” she said.
