Shobha Karandlaje criticises Karnataka CM

June 22, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Shivamogga

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has said the Union Government keeps the stock of foodgrains for emergency use, not for distribution among States.

Speaking to presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, Ms. Karandlaje said the Centre had kept the stock to use in case of calamity or an epidemic. “It is not meant for Karnataka. Let the State procure rice from other States. The Congress government should give 10 kg extra, besides the 5 kg of rice being provided by the Centre,” she said.

The Union Minister also questioned if the Congress leaders had lost their minds when they gave assurances to the people during the elections. “Now, they are blaming the Centre. Did they not have brain when they promised guarantees to people,” she questioned.

Within a month after coming to power, anarchy had set in in Karnataka. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was engaged in blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for his inability to fulfil the promises, she said.

The Union Minister was in Chikkamagaluru to take part in International Yoga Day event in the city.

