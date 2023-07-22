HamberMenu
Shobha Karandlaje blames previous govt. for Manipur violence

Efforts are being made to project the Union government in a bad light by utilising the viral video of two women being disrobed in public, says Karandlaje

July 22, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has blamed previous governments in for the ongoing violence in Manipur and has alleged that efforts were being made to project the Union government in a bad light by utilising the viral video of two women being disrobed in public.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Ms. Karandlaje said that a similar incident had been reported from West Bengal and it was wrong to blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP for the violence in Manipur.

She said that what was happening in Manipur was related to a conflict between tribes and the reason for the conflict was the faults committed by the previous governments. “Infiltrators from other nations have congregated in North Eastern States and the Union government is making continuous efforts to send them out. Consequently it has led to violence,” she said.

The Union Minister said that in the last six decades, the governments led by the Congress and UPA had neglected the North Eastern States and the people of these states were reluctant to consider themselves Indians. “However, after PM Modi came to power, they have begun accepting India and lot of development works have begun.  They are witnessing development works by Centre for the first time,” she said.

To a query, she said that it was important that peace was established in North Eastern States. However instead of discussing the issue in the Parliament, the Opposition parties including Congress were discussing it outside the Parliament. The Centre was ready to give replies to all the questions on Manipur, she added.

