Shobha accuses Congress of including ‘anti-national’ in its list of star campaigners

April 20, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister and BJP State election management committee convener Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday accused the Opposition Congress of using “anti-nationals” for its campaign in the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. 

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Ms. Karandlaje took exception to the Congress including Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi in the list of its star campaigners. She alleged that Mr. Pratapgarhi had close links with the slain gangster from U.P. Atiq Ahmed.

Mr. Pratapgarhi, during his earlier visit to Karnataka, had tried to instigate Muslims, she alleged, and suspected that the Congress was trying to get him to the State again to instigate Muslims.

Taking exception to the Congress leaders promising that they would rollback the anti-cow slaughter Bill if they came to power, she cautioned that people would reject them if they try to talk on such issues. 

