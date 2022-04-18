SHLCC clears 10 projects with investments of ₹11,513 crore

They are expected to generate jobs for 46,984 persons

The State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday cleared 10 projects with an estimated total investment of ₹11,513 crore and employment potential of 46,984 jobs.

Addressing officials at the meeting, Mr. Bommai said sub-contract and contract periods for implementation of the projects should not be extended beyond the prescribed limits. He instructed drafting of clear rules for the purpose.

The meeting witnessed discussion about lands allocated for various industries. The Chief Minister wanted to make provision for water usage in industries as energy and steel projects need huge quantities of water.

“There are many industries which have not utilised land allocated to them 10-20 years ago. We are facing a situation where we are not being able to allocate it to other industries,” Mr. Bommai said and instructed the officials to submit a report on this.

Mr. Bommai said he would convene a separate meeting to look at the functioning of the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board.

The projects which were cleared today would supplement the preparations which are on for the Global investors Meet to be held on November 2 and 3, according to an official release. The Chief Minister provided guidance on ways and means to provide land, water, power, infrastructure and various concessions for attracting investments. He also dwelt at length about various incentives and concessions to be incorporated in the New Industrial Policy-2025.

Major Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, Housing Minister V. Somanna, Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, and senior officials were present.