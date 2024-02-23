Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches Modi Once Again Wall Writing campaign in Sedam

February 23, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Expressing his confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will win 412 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan cautioned that the Congress is losing grip and nearing its inevitable end as a national party.

Mr. Chouhan said that All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge will have to face a tough time in the Lok Sabha elections as the Congress is losing its grip and the BJP will emerge stronger to retain power for a third term with full majority.

He was addressing a gathering after launching the Maththomme Modi-2024 (Modi Once Again) Wall Writing campaign in Sedam town of Kalaburagi district recently.

Mr. Chouhan said that there is a Modi wave in the country and that the BJP will win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka to ensure one more term for Mr. Modi.

He asserted that India has undergone a sea change in the last 10 years due to the BJP-led dispensation‘s zero tolerance towards corruption.

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav won the last Lok Sabha election with a margin of one lakh votes and the victory margin of Mr. Jadhav will exceed five lakh in this election, Mr. Chouhan said.

The BJP is a party that takes care of its workers. “The party has honoured a small worker like me. Being a son of a farmer, I got the opportunity to become Chief Minister four times,” he said.

Dr. Jadhav appealed to the people to highlight the welfare schemes launched by the BJP-led Central government in the last 10 years.

Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba, Member of Legislative Assembly Basavaraj Mattimod and others were present.

