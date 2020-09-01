Karnataka

Shivling Shivacharya passes away

Rashtrasant Sri Shivling Shivacharya Swami of Ahmedpur in Maharashtra passed away on Tuesday. He was 104. The Shivacharya Samsthan announced that he died after a brief illness brought about by his advancing age.

